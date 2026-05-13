Pirates' Jared Jones: Turns in strong start with Altoona
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (elbow) threw four scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out four in a rehab appearance with Double-A Altoona on Tuesday, per MLB.com.
This marked Jones' third rehab start and was his longest outing. However, his pitch count remained stable, as he threw 52 total pitches, 36 of which went for strikes. Jones will make a few more rehab appearances, but he's allowed only one earned run across 10 innings while maintaining an 11:1 K:BB.
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