Oliva was invited to the Pirates' big-league camp on Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Oliva isn't far from pushing for a major-league roster spot, though he's unlikely to earn one on Opening Day. He likely needs some Triple-A seasoning first, though his .277/.352/.398 line with 36 steals in 123 games for Double-A Altoona last season means he's a good bet to conquer the highest level of the minors at some point this season and earn his big-league debut.