Oliva hit his first homer of the spring in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.

He has two hits in six spring at-bats, seeing less time in the outfield than competition like Brian Goodwin. Oliva has seen time in both center and right thus far. At 25, he's the youngest of the team's current cast of bubble outfielders. Chances are that Oliva will start 2021 in Triple-A, but he'll be on the shortlist for a recall. In three minor-league campaigns, he's hit .274 and averaged 28 stolen bases, making him one to watch.