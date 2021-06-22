Oliva is 4-for-20 with one stolen base since making his season debut for Triple-A Indianapolis on June 12.

While an oblique injury in April cost him the first two months of 2021, he still has a chance to salvage his season. Pittsburgh has struggled to find consistency in left field and Oliva figures to receive a big-league audition this summer -- provided he showcases the skills that made him a prospect in the first place. Oliva holds a minor-league slash line of .273/.347/.399 with 15 homers and 85 stolen bases in little over three seasons.