Pirates' Jared Oliva: Not in lineup Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Oliva isn't starting Saturday against Cleveland.
Oliva started the last four games for the Pirates and recorded hits in both of the last two. However, Jose Osuna will start in left field for the penultimate game of the regular season.
