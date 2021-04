Oliva is dealing with a left oblique strain and will be out of action for four weeks, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Oliva had at least an outside shot to crack the Opening Day roster, but it now looks as though his season debut won't come for quite a while. Once he gets healthy, he'll still have to prove himself at the Triple-A level before pushing for a spot on the active roster. He won't get the chance to start that process until late May at the earliest.