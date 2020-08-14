The Pirates placed Oliva on the team's taxi squad for the four-game, weekend series against the Reds, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Manager Derek Shelton called the move a "reward" for Oliva's strong performance at the team's alternative training site in Altoona. Prior to COVID-19, the outfielder was expected to start the 2020 campaign at Triple-A Indianapolis with a possibility of recall. The 24-year-old has slashed .274/.348/.403 across three minor league seasons, including 84 stolen bases in 106 attempts.