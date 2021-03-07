site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Jared Oliva: Puts injury in past
Oliva (back) is in the lineup for Sunday's exhibition game against the Orioles.
Oliva's sore back has kept him off the field since last Sunday, but he has recovered from the injury and is ready to resume playing. He will man right field and hit ninth in his return.
