Oliva (oblique) joined Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Oliva missed the first month and change of the minor-league season with a left oblique strain, but is now set to join the Triple-A roster. It's not entirely clear if he'll be officially activated for Indianapolis' Friday game, but that move figures to come in the next couple days. If the outfielder is able to get off to a hot start at the plate, he could be a candidate for a major-league call-up in the near future.