Pirates' Jared Oliva: Sees action Sunday
Oliva went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.
He also took part in a double play while playing center field. Oliva has started in center almost exclusively throughout the minors. If he gets off to a hot start at Triple-A, then the team could give him a shot in the big leagues this summer. Jarrod Dyson and Jason Martin represent Oliva's main competition for center field, especially with the organization content to leave Bryan Reynolds in left. Given Oliva's strong performance at Double-A and in the Arizona Fall League, he's worth keeping an eye for a major league debut in 2020. He's hit .275 with 69 stolen bases his last two seasons.
