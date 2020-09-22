Oliva is starting in left field and batting ninth Tuesday against the Cubs.
One of the Pirates' top prospects, Oliva figured to reach the majors this year under normal circumstances, but his ETA seemed more up in the air in a shortened season. The Pirates' outfield depth has been tested this year, which contributed to Oliva getting the call Monday. He appeared off the bench in that game, going 0-for-1 with a strikeout, and this will mark his first big-league start. A well-rounded player, Oliva's top trait is his aptitude on the bases, where he used plus speed to average 34.5 steals (79.3% success rate) per season from 2018 to 2019.