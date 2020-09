Oliva is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians.

Oliva looked like he might be a regular in the lineup over the final week of the season, but he'll wrap up the campaign with back-to-back trips to the bench. The 24-year-old outfielder, who has recorded three hits in his first 16 at-bats in the big leagues, may begin the 2021 campaign at Triple-A Indianapolis.