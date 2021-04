Oliva is at the Pirates' alternate training site and will be on the taxi squad for the upcoming road trip that begins Friday in Milwaukee, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Oliva and Cole Tucker were kept in extended spring training to work on offensive skill development, rather than heading straight to the alternate site after spring training. The Pirates have gotten very little from Anthony Alford and Dustin Fowler in center field, so Oliva could soon get a chance make a run at that job.