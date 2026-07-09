Pirates' Jared Triolo: Filling in for Griffin at shortstop

Triolo will make his third straight start at shortstop in Thursday's game against Atlanta.

Triolo briefly transitioned back into a utility role in late June when Konnor Griffin settled back in as the Pirates' top shortstop after a one-month absence due to a forearm flexor strain, but a regular spot in the middle infield has reopened for Triolo after Griffin was moved back to the IL on Tuesday due to a torn tendon in his left ring finger. Griffin faces an estimated recovery timeline of 8-to-10 weeks, so unless the Pirates bring another shortstop aboard prior to the Aug. 3 trade deadline, Triolo should be in line for an extended run as an everyday player. Though Triolo is regarded as a strong defender, he's offered limited fantasy value this season with a .236 average, one home run, six steals, 14 RBI and 19 runs across 198 plate appearances.