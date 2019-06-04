Pirates' Jared Triolo: Goes to Pirates in second round

The Pirates have selected Triolo with the No. 72 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A big 6-foot-3, 212-pound third baseman out of University of Houston, Triolo has some big power potential, but has yet to really tap into it. He has a very pretty swing, but may have to increase his launch angle to get to that raw power. Triolo should be able to stick at the hot corner.