Triolo will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Padres.

Triolo initially served as a utility infielder upon returning from the injured list April 16, but he's since been thrust into an everyday role in the middle infield after Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hamstring) was placed on the injured list Saturday. He'll pick up his sixth consecutive start and his fourth in a row at shortstop, which should be his primary home until Kiner-Falefa is ready to return from the IL.