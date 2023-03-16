Garcia was diagnosed Thursday with an injury to the nerves in his left biceps and will be in no-throw mode for at least the next month, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Garcia has undergone a range of different tests since leaving a Grapefruit League game back on March 4 due to tightness in his upper left arm. It sounds like the Pirates might have found the root of the issue, but there is no exact timetable for when he might be ready again to take the mound.