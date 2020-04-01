The Pirates may have Dyson, who is expected to serve as the team's starting center fielder, hit near the bottom of the batting order because of his poor on-base numbers.

The 35-year-old posted a slash line of .216/.302/.299 in two seasons with Arizona. He stole 30 bases in 34 attempts last summer, swiping at least two bags in three games on 10 separate occasions. Pittsburgh signed him primarily for his strong defensive skills -- Dyson ranked sixth among National League center fielders with a 3.7 dWAR (min. 600 innings). He played in a career-high 140 games last year -- including 91 starts -- and could see plenty of playing time with the Pirates.