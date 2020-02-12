Dyson agreed to a contract with the Pirates on Wednesday, pending a physical, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. The deal is for one year, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.com.

The Pirates have seemingly found their Starling Marte replacement in Dyson, who incidentally arrives in Pittsburgh from Arizona, where Marte was dealt this offseason. The 35-year-old submitted a meager .230/.313/.320 slash line across 452 plate appearances with the Diamondbacks in 2019 but remained a premium asset on the basepaths, going 30-for-34 on steal attempts. Even if he doesn't claim a full-time role with Pittsburgh, the lefty-hitting Dyson at least stands a good chance at opening the season on the strong side of a platoon.