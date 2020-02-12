Pirates' Jarrod Dyson: Joining Pittsburgh
Dyson agreed to a contract with the Pirates on Wednesday, pending a physical, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. The deal is for one year, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.com.
The Pirates have seemingly found their Starling Marte replacement in Dyson, who incidentally arrives in Pittsburgh from Arizona, where Marte was dealt this offseason. The 35-year-old submitted a meager .230/.313/.320 slash line across 452 plate appearances with the Diamondbacks in 2019 but remained a premium asset on the basepaths, going 30-for-34 on steal attempts. Even if he doesn't claim a full-time role with Pittsburgh, the lefty-hitting Dyson at least stands a good chance at opening the season on the strong side of a platoon.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, OF sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
The Head-to-Head categories format elevates the value of relief pitchers as a whole and one...
-
Strategies for the first base position
First base offers no shortage of sluggers, as usual. But it also trends old, according to Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...