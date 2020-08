Dyson is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Dyson sits for the third time in the last four games. His previous two days off came against southpaws, but it's potentially significant that he'll be on the bench against righty Randy Dobnak in this one. Cole Tucker gets the nod in center field, something which may continue to happen more regularly going forward given that Dyson has just two hits and a .203 OPS in his first nine games.