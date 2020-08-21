site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Jarrod Dyson: Out of Friday's lineup
Dyson is not in the lineup Friday against the Brewers.
Dyson has a .133/.188/.133 slash line with three stolen bases in 16 games and will take a seat Friday. Cole Tucker will start in center field and bat seventh for the Buccos.
