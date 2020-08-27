site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Jarrod Dyson: Out vs. lefty
RotoWire Staff
Dyson is not starting Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Dyson will stick on the bench for a second straight game as the Pirates face another left-hander in Kwang-Hyun Kim. Cole Tucker gets another start in center field in his place.
