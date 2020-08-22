site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Jarrod Dyson: Remains on bench Saturday
Dyson isn't starting Saturday against the Brewers.
Dyson has largely struggled to begin the season, and he'll be out of the starting lineup for the third time in the past four games. Cole Tucker will start in center field Saturday.
