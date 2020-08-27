site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-jarrod-dyson-remains-on-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Jarrod Dyson: Remains on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dyson is not starting Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Cole Tucker is once again covering center field in place of Dyson, who is absent from the lineup for a third straight game despite righty Johan Oviedo starting for the Cardinals.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read