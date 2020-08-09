Dyson went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Saturday's 11-5 loss to Detroit.

He doubled his hit total Saturday while raising his season's batting average above the Mendoza Line for the first time (.219) in 2020. Dyson has scored four runs and swiped two bases in his last three games. He's also drawn three walks in four games. Pittsburgh faces righty Spencer Turnbull on Sunday. Dyson is hitting a career .248 against right-handers, 15 percentage points higher than his career mark against left-handed pitchers.