Pirates' Jarrod Dyson: Sitting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Dyson is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Indians.
Dyson is hitting .143 with zero home runs and three steals in 15 games this season. JT Riddle will start in center field and bat eighth.
