Pirates' Jarrod Dyson: Will play over weekend
Dyson isn't expected to make his Grapefruit League debut until Friday, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Manager Derek Shelton said that Dyson isn't hurt but "he's 35." The outfielder is expected to start the season as the team's Opening Day center fielder. He currently has little competition for the spot, so he should see plenty of playing time. Dyson stole 30 bases in 2019, slashing .230/.313/.320 in a career-high 452 plate appearances with Arizona.
