Pirates' Jason Delay: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Delay is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Delay will take a seat Sunday for the second time in the past three games. Tyler Heineman will work behind the plate and bat ninth.
