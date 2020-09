The Pirates recalled Martin from their alternate training site ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

After serving as the Pirates' 29th man in Friday's doubleheader, Martin was sent to the alternate site ahead of Saturday's contest. He'll now make his return to the big club after a spot on the active roster became open following Kevin Newman's (knee) placement on the 10-day injured list. Martin has appeared in seven games for Pittsburgh this season, going 0-for-9 with two runs scored.