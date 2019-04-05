Martin was recalled by the Pirates on Friday.

Martin has yet to make his big-league debut. Based on his performance in 59 games for Triple-A Indianapolis last season, where he hit .211/.270/.319, it's hard to say he's ready to go, but the Pirates are very thin in the outfield right now. Gregory Polanco (shoulder), Corey Dickerson (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall (finger) and Jose Osuna (neck) are all on the injured list.

