Pirates' Jason Martin: Contributes again Sunday
Martin went 1-for-4 with an eighth-inning RBI double against the Nationals on Sunday.
The 23-year-old is batting .353 in 17 at-bats. He's exceeded expectations for a player who was supposed to start 2019 at Triple-A but brought to Pittsburgh due to injuries in the outfield. He's also swiped two bags. A 1:5 BB:K might foretell struggles at the big league level, but he'll likely get another week or so before the team activates Gregory Polanco (shoulder) and sends Martin to Triple-A.
