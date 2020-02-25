Pirates' Jason Martin: Contributes offensively Monday
Martin went 1-for-2 with an RBI single and his first stolen base of the spring Monday.
He's likely in a battle with Guillermo Heredia for the team's backup outfield spot. It's also possible he starts 2020 in the minors as he's coming off of shoulder surgery in October. Either way, he put together a strong showing Monday.
