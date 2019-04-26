Martin went 0-for-3 with a strikeout against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

He has one hit in his last 17 at-bats and will likely be sent back to Triple-A as the team's outfield health improves. Starling Marte (abdomen) could return as soon as Monday while Lonnie Chisenhall (hand) and Corey Dickerson (shoulder) aren't far away. Martin has demonstrated good speed and has played both left field and center, but he's had trouble going back for flyballs hit over his head. The 23-year-old has totaled only 76 games above the Double-A level. He's slashed .229/.289/.286 with two stolen bases in 38 plate appearances for Pittsburgh.

