Pirates' Jason Martin: Cooling off at plate
Martin went 0-for-3 with a strikeout against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
He has one hit in his last 17 at-bats and will likely be sent back to Triple-A as the team's outfield health improves. Starling Marte (abdomen) could return as soon as Monday while Lonnie Chisenhall (hand) and Corey Dickerson (shoulder) aren't far away. Martin has demonstrated good speed and has played both left field and center, but he's had trouble going back for flyballs hit over his head. The 23-year-old has totaled only 76 games above the Double-A level. He's slashed .229/.289/.286 with two stolen bases in 38 plate appearances for Pittsburgh.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...