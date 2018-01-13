Martin was traded to the Pirates along with Colin Moran, Joe Musgrove and Michael Feliz in exchange for Gerrit Cole, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

While Martin has a chance to develop into a fourth outfielder, he goes from one organization with a crowded outfield to another, so this doesn't really impact his long-term fantasy value. He was eligible for the Rule 5 draft and went unpicked last month, so he is not seen as a high-quality prospect by MLB evaluators. The 22-year-old has taken full advantage of some hitter-friendly conditions in the minors over the last two seasons. He notched a .278/.332/.487 slash line with 18 home runs and 16 steals (on 27 attempts) in 125 games split between High-A and Double-A last season. Look for him to begin the season at Double-A or Triple-A.