Pirates' Jason Martin: Dealt to Pirates
Martin was traded to the Pirates along with Colin Moran, Joe Musgrove and Michael Feliz in exchange for Gerrit Cole, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
While Martin has a chance to develop into a fourth outfielder, he goes from one organization with a crowded outfield to another, so this doesn't really impact his long-term fantasy value. He was eligible for the Rule 5 draft and went unpicked last month, so he is not seen as a high-quality prospect by MLB evaluators. The 22-year-old has taken full advantage of some hitter-friendly conditions in the minors over the last two seasons. He notched a .278/.332/.487 slash line with 18 home runs and 16 steals (on 27 attempts) in 125 games split between High-A and Double-A last season. Look for him to begin the season at Double-A or Triple-A.
