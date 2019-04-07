Martin went 1-for-2 with a walk and stolen base in his major-league debut Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who led off and played left field for the injury-riddled Pirates, was acquired as part of the haul for Gerrit Cole. Martin struggled in Triple-A last season, slashing .211/.270/.319, but he impressed the organization this spring, going 7-for-23 with two homers and two stolen bases in Grapefruit League play. The outfielder averaged .274 with 18 homers and 16 stolen bases in his last three minor-league campaigns. With Gregory Polanco (shoulder) and Corey Dickerson (shoulder) not due back for several weeks, there's a decent chance Martin sees extended play, especially while he stays hot.

