Martin will miss the rest of the season with the shoulder injury he suffered Tuesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Martin rejoined the Pirates on Tuesday after spending most of the previous four months in the minors, but his first season in the big leagues will come to an early end because of his injury. Martin is not expected to need surgery, and will likely be healthy again at some point in October, so he should be good to go when spring training begins.

More News
Our Latest Stories