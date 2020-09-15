site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Jason Martin: Drops off active roster
RotoWire Staff
Sep 15, 2020
Martin was optioned by the Pirates on Tuesday.
Martin has spent three brief stints on the Pirates' roster this season, appearing in a total of five games and failing to record a single hit. Reliever Blake Cederlind was recalled in a corresponding move.
