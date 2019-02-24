Pirates' Jason Martin: Goes deep in debut
Martin played four innings in center field and belted a two-run homer Saturday.
The 23-year-old batted just .211/.270/.319 with four homers and five steals in 213 at-bats for Triple-A Indianapolis in 2018. The experience was his first at the Triple-A level, however, so he'll get another chance to prove himself. Martin, acquired from Houston in the Gerrit Cole trade, did bat .325/.392/.522 in 255 Double-A at-bats prior to his Triple-A struggles. He may not be a top prospect, but the organization's lack of outfield depth could put him on track for an MLB debut, should injuries strike.
