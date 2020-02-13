Martin (shoulder) reported to camp this week healthy and without any restrictions following September surgery, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Martin was shut down in the final month of the 2019 season with a labral tear in his left shoulder, but after nearly half a year to recover from surgery, he's now back to full strength. The 24-year-old will be looking to win a reserve role in the Pittsburgh outfield this spring, but he'll most likely wind up at Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the campaign.