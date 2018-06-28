Pirates' Jason Martin: Headed to Triple-A
The Pirates promoted Martin from Double-A Altoona to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The 22-year-old Martin doesn't boast any standout tools, but he's been a solid all-around producer across 609 plate appearances at the Double-A level the past two seasons, supplying a .297/.353/.501 line to go with 20 home runs and 14 steals. He has mostly been used as a center fielder this season and is expected to stick at the position as he heads to the International League.
