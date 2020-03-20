Pirates' Jason Martin: Heads to Triple-A
Martin was sent to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
Martin received 40 plate appearances in his big-league debut last season but didn't do much with them, hitting .250/.325/.306. His .242/.297/.383 slash line in 160 career games at the Triple-A level isn't exactly inspiring, either.
