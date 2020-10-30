Martin (back) was reinstated from the injured list and outrighted off the Pirates' 40-man roster Friday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Martin came to the plate 11 times for the Pirates this season but failed to record a hit. He finished the year on the injured list with an upper-back strain, though it didn't appear to be the type of injury which could linger into next season. Even if healthy, he's unlikely to feature significantly in the Pirates' 2021 plans, as he's yet to produce an above-average batting line in two stints at the Triple-A level and owns a 51 wRC+ in 51 big-league plate appearances.