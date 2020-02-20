Pirates' Jason Martin: Passes last check point
Martin (shoulder) practiced sliding drills Tuesday -- both feet-first and head-first, clearing the final hurdle of rehabilitation following offseason surgery.
Team medical director Todd Tomczyk called the step "monumental." Martin debuted with Pittsburgh in 2019, hitting .250 in 36 at-bats with a pair of stolen bases. He also batted .259/.312/.419 with eight homers and nine steals in 406 Triple-A plate appearances. While Martin may not crack the Opening Day roster, he's not far off. The 24-year-old averaged 18 homers and 16 steals in three minor league seasons from 2016 to 2018 and likely figures into the outfield mix at some point this season.
