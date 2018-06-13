Pirates' Jason Martin: Records fifth straight two-hit game
Martin went 2-for-5 with a home run and three runs scored Tuesday for Double-A Altoona in its 12-3 win over Binghamton.
Viewed mostly as a throw-in piece in the January trade that sent Gerrit Cole to Houston, the 22-year-old Martin has turned some heads in his first year in the Pittsburgh organization. He's been one of the top hitters in the Eastern League in his second season at Double-A, with five consecutive two-hit performances boosting his season line to a robust .332/.388/.559 across 227 plate appearances. A midseason promotion to Triple-A Indianapolis looks likely for Martin, who could ultimately push his way to the major-league squad in 2019 if he continues to dominate in the higher levels of the minors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...