Martin went 2-for-5 with a home run and three runs scored Tuesday for Double-A Altoona in its 12-3 win over Binghamton.

Viewed mostly as a throw-in piece in the January trade that sent Gerrit Cole to Houston, the 22-year-old Martin has turned some heads in his first year in the Pittsburgh organization. He's been one of the top hitters in the Eastern League in his second season at Double-A, with five consecutive two-hit performances boosting his season line to a robust .332/.388/.559 across 227 plate appearances. A midseason promotion to Triple-A Indianapolis looks likely for Martin, who could ultimately push his way to the major-league squad in 2019 if he continues to dominate in the higher levels of the minors.