Martin (shoulder) is progressing well in his rehab from surgery in October, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Martin had offseason surgery to repair a left shoulder labral tear in October, but his rehab is going "extremely well," according to the team. He could face some limitations at the beginning of spring training, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him ready to go for the beginning of the season barring any setbacks.

