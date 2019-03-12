The Pirates optioned Martin to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

The return trip to Indianapolis comes as little surprise after Martin slashed an ugly .211/.270/.319 in 234 plate appearances upon receiving a promotion last season from Double-A Altoona. Martin boasts some decent tools and makes good contact, but probably profiles as more of a fourth or fifth outfielder in the big leagues rather than a viable everyday option.

