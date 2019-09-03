Martin was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

With a 4-0 win over Louisville on Monday, Indianapolis' season came to a close, freeing up a handful of players to join the major-league team. Martin will be among those players after batting .259/.312/.419 with eight homers and nine steals in 101 games at Triple-A this season. He's unlikely to see more than sporadic at-bats while serving in a depth role.

