site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-jeremy-beasley-loses-spot-on-40-man-roster | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Jeremy Beasley: Loses spot on 40-man roster
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Beasley was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday.
Beasley was acquired from Toronto in early August but never saw game action for Pittsburgh. The right-hander had 4.80 ERA and 19:5 K:BB across 15 innings for Toronto.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 14 min read
Scott White
• 12 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read