Pirates' Jesus Liranzo: Optioned to minors
The Pirates optioned Liranzo to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Liranzo had an unremarkable showing at Triple-A a season ago, compiling a 5.00 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 47:31 K:BB in 45 innings. He'll need to show significant improvement in the minors before the Pirates give him an extended look in the big-league bullpen.
