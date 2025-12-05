Travieso was traded from the Red Sox to the Pirates along with Jhostynxon Garcia in exchange for Johan Oviedo, Tyler Samaniego and Adonys Guzman on Thursday,Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Travieso is an 18-year-old pitcher, and he briefly reached Single-A in 2025 after signing with the Red Sox from Venezuela in 2024. He has a slight frame, which could lead to reliever risk. On the other hand, he's still able to generate elite velocity and has been able to translate that into strikeouts in the lower levels of the minors.